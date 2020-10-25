OSBORNE, Iowa — Clayton County Conservation Director Jenna Pollock has heard a lot of love for the old Osborne Campground, which was previously located in the floodplain and wiped out in a late 1990s Volga River flood.
“There’s a lot of nostalgia and a lot of history, and we still hear stories all the time — ‘Oh, I used to love camping down there by the animals,’” she said. “Within the last three years, we’ve been updating our board plans and did a lot of public outreach, and a lot of our public feedback mentioned a desire to see a campground back at Osborne.”
Clayton County Conservation has started the process of doing just that by creating a preliminary design of the new Osborne Campground and collecting more public comments about ideas for the space.
Pollock said officials have started looking into grant funding for construction. While there’s no exact project timeline yet, Osborne Campground is part of Clayton County Conservation’s five-year plan.
The new campground location is outside of the floodplain, just south of Osborne Native Wildlife Exhibit where a large pine tree station is located. Many of the trees there are dying, Pollock said, and Clayton County Conservation was looking for a new use of the area.
The county manages seven campgrounds, but Pollock said they all are “primitive.” The Osborne Campground would be the first with electricity and allow for RV hookups at 20 sites. Current designs also include seven tent sites.
“We know there’s room for expansion, but we thought we should start fairly small,” Pollock said. “... We designed it for short-term camping. We’re not going to be selling permanent sites. It’s going to be similar to our other campgrounds, where the longest stay would be about two weeks.”
Preliminary designs also include a shower house, dump station, picnic shelters, a playground, extra parking spaces and a connection to hiking trails in the area.
Darla Kelchen, executive director of Clayton County Development Group, said the use of existing county campgrounds boomed this past summer, which she believes was spurred by COVID-19. Several campgrounds were completely booked and created waiting lists.
Having so many visitors this summer, especially ones from as far away as Maine, shows the demand for new recreational areas like the Osborne Campground, Kelchen said. Having more visitors has a strong economic impact on the county’s small businesses, she added.
“We love seeing them come,” she said. “They just wanted to reconnect with nature, get out in an open space, have time to themselves out in the country. Most of them said, ‘Oh, I’ve never been to northeast Iowa. It’s beautiful out here.’”
Any feedback on plans for the Osborne Campground can be emailed to Clayton County Conservation at cccb@claytoncountyia.gov.