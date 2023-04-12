PEOSTA, Iowa — If something was amiss with your car, you could count yourself lucky to have Ronald McAuliffe’s number in your phone.
The longtime Peosta mechanic typically could diagnose the problem over the phone, if not tell you how to fix it yourself. And if it needed more extensive work, he typically was inclined to step up and offer to help.
“And he would go at any time,” said Ron’s son John McAuliffe. “He got a phone call one night when an ambulance broke down on the side of the road, and they called him and he went out to go help them.”
Ron died Feb. 13 after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 80 years old.
Ron spent most of his life surrounded by cars. After a post-high school stint in the National Guard, he worked at several auto shops before becoming service manager at Rainbo Tire & Auto in Dubuque, and he was named National Mechanic of the Year by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence in 1984.
A few years later, he took a job as the auto mechanics instructor at Northeast Iowa Community College, where he taught for 22 years. He was a hands-on teacher, and he typically asked students to explain what they were doing aloud to ensure they knew the basics and reasoning behind their work.
“I’d guess Ron had a hand in training at least 50% of the mechanics working in the Dubuque area, or at least those who went through NICC,” estimated Ron’s sister Peg Nauman.
During his time at the college, Ron was all about teaching precision and attention to detail.
Once when a student brought him an adjustable wrench instead of the exact size he needed, Ron tossed the wrench through the garage door into the parking lot and told the student to always find the most exact tool for the job.
“He told me, ‘In the mechanic world, we never use that. You need to have the right tool for the right job,’” recalled the former student, Andy Klein, who later became longtime friends with Ron. “I think the biggest thing he taught us was the confidence to do the job and to get in there and get your hands dirty.”
Ron was born Nov. 2, 1942, to John and Mary Jane McAuliffe and grew up the oldest of seven in Peosta. He graduated from St. John the Baptist school and then attended Loras College for one year.
His interest in cars started early when he began helping in his dad’s shop, McAuliffe Garage. It started with simple tasks such as holding the light so his father could see, but Ron soon started helping with larger repairs as his skills improved.
Ron met his wife, Doris, in 1963. She had grown up just a few miles south of his dad’s shop, and the two had their first date at Hawkeye Downs Speedway in Cedar Rapids. The couple later married in 1965 and had six kids, Jeff, Julie, Jerry, Jody, John and Jan.
Ron and Doris did their best to teach their kids the golden rule, “Do unto others as you would they do to you,” which is emblazoned in gold on a sign in the couple’s Peosta home. They tried to lead by example, hoping to instill the same care for others in the next generation.
“You could see it in the way he always helped people,” said Ron’s son Jerry McAuliffe. “It was just the way he presented himself.”
Another of the McAuliffe mottos was family, faith and fun. Ron lived by all those principles, but he particularly enjoyed the fun in pulling practical jokes or small pranks on the kids. He would wake them up by stretching their arms or legs, or even by opening their eyes when he felt particularly mischievous.
He let them help in the home garage or have them visit him at work, where the kids would clean up for a chance at getting a snack from the vending machine. When the weather was nice, the family would go camping or take trips to Adventureland.
One of the few places Ron didn’t allow joking around was church. The family went together every Sunday, sitting in the front for the best view of the service. He expected his kids to behave, poking them in the back of the knees from time to time to make sure they were kneeling correctly and not resting on the pew.
“If one of them wasn’t being too good in church, he didn’t have to say anything,” recalled Doris. “He just placed his hand on their knee, and they knew (to behave).”
Ron retired in 2009, though he still worked on cars when friends or family members needed help. He always had a pocket knife and a bolt or washer floating around his pockets, just in case. He and Doris also started taking bus trips, where he enjoyed time spent chatting with friends.
Retirement also offered Ron more time to spend with his kids and grandkids. He liked to play with the grandchildren, teaching them how to use a fork to dip Oreos in milk to avoid the mess and imparting some of his vehicular knowledge when he could.
Even after his diagnosis with prostate cancer, he tried to keep a positive attitude around his family. When he went to get treatments, he joked with the nurse that his arm wasn’t a potato if it took them a few tries to get the IV in.
In his final days, he took solace in the time he spent at home with loved ones. When he passed away, he did so surrounded by family.
“We used to have a priest that said, ‘Do what you can, where you are at with what you have,’ and I think that’s really what he was all about,” Doris said. “He did exactly what he could with where he was at and what he had.”
