For the past few years, employees at Riverview Center have included both their names and their preferred pronouns in their email signatures.
Employees of the nonprofit — which provides services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in the tri-state area — also are strongly encouraged to introduce themselves with their pronouns and ask those to whom they provide services for their pronouns, as well, Iowa Program Director Gwen Bramlet-Hecker said.
The practice was put in place to reflect the organization’s values, Bramlet-Hecker said.
“The root causes of sexual violence, domestic violence, marginalization, is when we diminish the humanity of other people,” she said. “Even the act of asking for pronouns is a reflection you want to acknowledge the whole of someone’s humanity.”
The organization is among those in the tri-state area that has embraced an awareness of using the pronouns that align with an individual’s gender identity. Local leaders both in organizations and the LGBTQ+ community said being aware of someone’s proper pronouns can go a long way.
“When you’re cisgender and discuss and use pronouns, it provides that space for people to exist,” said Indigo Channing, coordinator for Dubuque’s LGBTQ+ Resource Network, referring to people with a gender identity that matches the sex they were assigned at birth. “Of all the things going on in the world, it’s not difficult. My dad is 80, and he uses they/them/their for me.”
‘A message of inclusion’
Kelly Larson works as the City of Dubuque’s human rights director and also serves on the Multicultural Family Center’s Board of Directors. She said city officials have not done training specifically on pronoun use, but they have had diversity and inclusion efforts for years, and some city officials have added their pronouns to their email signatures.
Being aware of pronouns and using them in every day situations matters on different levels, she said.
“On a city level, we’re sending a message of inclusion,” she said. “I also think, sometimes, it just creates enough curiosity that people will ask about it, and it will generate conversations.”
The inclusive message city officials seek to send is that the workplace is a comfortable environment, Larson said. She noted that sharing pronouns is also important for cisgender people to show solidarity.
The Neighborhood Trading Company in Galena, Ill., sells pronoun pins in addition to LGBTQ+ pride-themed items.
“I want everyone to feel represented,” owner Austin Scott said. “My parents taught me that everyone should be accepted, and everyone’s voices should be heard.”
Austin and Hannah McCourt, who own Badger Brothers Coffee in Platteville, Wis., also have been seeking to spread an inclusive message during June for Pride Month. The shop is selling a “pride blend” coffee, and 100% of the profits will be donated to the Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance for LGBTQ+ events.
“I think our goal is just to be an ally,” Hannah McCourt said. “And that’s our way to show we’re a safe place for people to come and feel comfortable and be them.”
A space for conversation
Rachael Ferraro is the founder of the Dubuque Transgender Group, through which she offers resources to transgender, non-binary and other gender-nonconforming individuals in the city.
“No one asks to be trans or to go through this degradation and negativity,” Ferraro said. “We do this because it’s a life-saving necessity to transition.”
The group no longer meets in person because people were afraid of being exposed, so it was difficult finding secluded locations, Ferraro said. She connected that issue with the importance of proper pronoun usage because addressing someone with the incorrect pronouns can also result in gender-nonconforming people feeling exposed and unsafe.
“When you mis-gender someone, you might as well take a dagger and stab it right into their heart,” she said. “We walk away defeated and think ‘Why am I doing this, why do I bother?’”
Pip Gordon is a professor at University of Wisconsin-Platteville and the university’s coordinator for the gay studies program. He said a small detail such as adding pronouns to business cards, Zoom names and in other situations can be a simple way to show respect.
“It signifies a safe space for that conversation — simple measures can go a long way,” he said. “This community notices.”