CASSVILLE, Wis. — A Peosta, Iowa, teen escaped injury when his vehicle crashed into a cow Saturday night in Grant County.
The crash occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on Wisconsin 133 near Oak Lane east of Cassville. Cameron A. Schaefer, 17, was northbound on the highway when his vehicle struck a black cow in the roadway, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
It states that Schaefer was evaluated by emergency medical responders at the scene but was not injured. His vehicle sustained heavy damage.
The cow was owned by Retallick Farms LLC, according to the release, which did not provide any information on the animal’s condition.