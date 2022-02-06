A Dubuque man was sentenced to two to five years of probation for sexually abusing a girl younger than 16.

Sean D. Stevens, 30, of Dubuque, recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.

Stevens faces a 10-year prison sentence if he violates terms of his probation. He also must register as a sex offender.

Court documents state that Stevens admitted to Dubuque police that he had sex several times with the girl in 2019. He was arrested on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse in May 2020.

The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.

