After receiving multiple methamphetamine and marijuana possession charges, Laina Scheffert was told a local drug court program could be an alternative to jail.
“I have been a drug addict for 20 years,” said Scheffert, 37, of Dubuque. “Prison would have been easier, but I would have come out the same person. Now, I have my family back in my life. I have a job that I like. I have a car. It was not easy, but I didn’t give up.”
Scheffert is the latest person to complete the Dubuque/Delaware County Drug Court program administered by the Iowa Department of Corrections. She is one of two graduates so far this year. Five people completed the program last year, the most since 2018.
Scheffert’s graduation took place Thursday afternoon at the Dubuque County Courthouse, where she told those gathered that she had been sober for 876 days.
“Congratulations,” Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt told Scheffert during the ceremony. “This is a great day. I love these days. … You are a fighter. You struggled. You had obstacles, and you created some obstacles yourself, but you continued to overcome.”
Scheffert’s family and friends, as well as drug court participants, offered Scheffert words of advice and congratulations on Thursday.
David Delaney, of Dubuque, graduated May 4 from drug court and came Thursday to support Scheffert. He had been in the program for 15 months before graduating.
“(Graduating from the program) was the biggest accomplishment I have ever done,” he said. “I was very scared. I hated it in the beginning. I almost revoked myself in the beginning, but (graduating) changed my life. This is one of the hardest programs I have ever done.”
Shubatt also highlighted several other participants’ milestones during drug court Thursday and displayed in court an “all-star list” of participants who had a strong week, a ritual he said provides a morale boost to participants.
“When this idea was first floated to us at a seminar, not being a big fan of participation trophies, I rolled my eyes and said, ‘Who cares?’” Shubatt told the Telegraph Herald. “’You mean to tell me some guy in his 40s who’s been to prison a couple times, he’s going to care about being on some list?’ I’ve never been more wrong about anything. It’s very meaningful to them to be on that list and have their family and people rooting for them see they did well that week, and that’s change.”
The Dubuque/Delaware County drug court has been in place since 2008.
“When we started the program, it was kind of the last stop before prison,” said Lauri Waldbillig, a probation/parole officer who works with drug court participants in Iowa’s First Judicial District. “It has grown from that, and I’m glad about that. We see a lot of individuals who shouldn’t wait to get this until it’s either this or prison.”
Participants are referred to the program by probation/parole officers, defense attorneys, county attorneys or even law enforcement.
Participants are required to have at least two weekly drug screenings, attend court, maintain employment and attend three meetings per week. Waldbillig also meets with them at least once per week, and she said most start drug court by staying at the state correctional facility on Elm Street in Dubuque.
“We work on a lot of issues such as basic life skills, budgeting, how to rent an apartment,” she said. “Some have never had an apartment of their own before. They went from living with their parents to couch surfing.”
Waldbillig said the program is designed to take a minimum of 15 to 18 months, but she said she stresses to participants to go at their own pace.
“A lot of them have been using for decades,” she said. “A lot have dual diagnoses, and they’re going to need more time than the 15 months. Drug court is not a cure-all. It’s a resource for them to continue on the right track when they graduate, because it is lifelong. … Relapses can happen. If someone has a relapse or a slip, it does not mean they are not successful.”
Scheffert said she had been in drug court since October 2020. She said following all of the requirements was a lot to take on at first, especially finding ways to get to work when she didn’t have a driver’s license.
“I was learning how to be an adult because I wasn’t one for a long time,” she said. “So it took a little longer for me.”
She also had her “fair share of sanctions,” which she said are given to people who miss a meeting or spend time in jail.
“Every time I got close to the next phase, I was told I would self-sabotage,” she said. “I’m not used to things going good for me. Every time I made it to a different phase, something would happen. But the last six to nine months, things have been going good. I was determined to graduate.”
The biggest impact for Scheffert is having her family, who attended her graduation Thursday, back in her life. She said she plans to spend more time with them now that she has completed drug court.
“I want to focus on things that are important to me,” she said. “I want to move forward, not backwards. I’ve been clean the whole time. … If you want to change your life and be a better version of yourself, go to drug court instead of taking the easy way out (by going) to prison.”
