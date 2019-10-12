SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers Market, 8 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets. Outdoors every Saturday through October.
ARK’s Roll & Shoot Basketball Tournament, 8 a.m., Peosta (Iowa) Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road. Adult-sponsored teams will take a seat and play wheelchair basketball to raise money for ARK Advocates.
St. Luke’s Tiffany Window Tours, 9 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Free Saturday morning tours of St. Luke’s collection of more than 100 Tiffany windows. Donations accepted for future window restorations.
Clothes Giveaway, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Avenue. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. Everyone welcome. Details: The Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Vince Amore, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance, 7 p.m., 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will play traditional and modern country music.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Johnnie Walker, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Searchlight Soul, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 N. Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Today-Sunday
Chris Ross, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa.
Sunday
Not Quite Brothers Live, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, south of Guttenberg, Iowa.
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Family Movie, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Join for popcorn and a family-friendly new release on the big screen. “Aladdin” (2019) is rated PG and runs 2 hours, 9 minutes. All ages welcome.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
Saber Training Seminar, 4 p.m., The Galena (Ill.) Arts & Rec Center Gym, 11084 U.S. 20. Details: On the “Elite Saber Training Alliance” Facebook page.
Today-Sunday
26th Annual River Ridge PTO Craft Fair, 9 a.m., River Ridge School, 4141 Illinois 84 S, Hanover, Ill. Features more than 100 indoor booths with handmade crafts and food court.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Mat Yoga, 8 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A traditional and gentle moving yoga class. Students should be able to get up and down off the floor. Bring a mat if you have one; if not, a couple of extra mats will be available.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B; Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H; Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Fall Festival: Craft and Bake Sale, 10 a.m., Bethany Home, 1005 Lincoln Ave. Craft and bake Sale. Turkey and dressing sandwiches, chips, desserts and drinks will be available for purchase.
Hog Roast & Craft Tent, 4 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) United Methodist Church, 1920 S. Percival St. Will include roast pork and beef, baked potato, corn and rolls, homemade applesauce, cranberries and pies. The cost is $12 for adults, and $5 for children ages 5-12. Carryout 50 cents extra. Craft tent opens at 3
Sunday
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Breakfast Buffet, 8 a.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Will include eggs, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, bacon, ham, sausage, toast, juice, milk and coffee. The cost is $9 for adults, and $4 for kids 10 and younger. Proceeds benefit Eagles State Charities.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.