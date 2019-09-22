DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Don Wolfe knows firsthand the ingredients that sent mankind to the moon.
“The focus was always there and the teamwork, and there had to be perfection — or people were going to die,” Wolfe said. “The attention to detail is one of the things that was really tough.”
Wolfe, 75, of Worthington, Iowa, was a contractor for NASA from 1966 to 1971, helping to manage stations across the globe tracking spacecraft during the Apollo missions, including Apollo 11’s manned mission to the moon. He shared stories of his link to the lunar landings Sunday, during a presentation before about a dozen people at James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville.
“There wasn’t a lot of sleep and they were long days,” Wolfe said. “There was no second shift.”
Wolfe worked for Bendix Engineering and manned tracking stations on Ascension Island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and Bermuda. The sites monitored NASA space missions, communicating with and collecting data from spacecraft orbiting Earth or from the moon.
“My job was to get them safely there — and back,” he said.
The library had hosted a program about the Apollo 11 mission in July. Wolfe had been in attendance and surprised library director Shirley Vonderhaar.
“He came in and said, ‘I was involved,’ and I didn’t even know Don was in our community,” she said. “You never know who your neighbors are.”
Wolfe was born and raised in Worthington. He joined the Navy after high school and attended engineering school. He joined Bendix after his Navy tenure.
“I spent five years there,” he said. “Apollo 11 was the big thing. That was what we were building toward, so that’s the most memorable thing. That was our goal.”
The second manned spacecraft mission in the Apollo series was among the most memorable for Wolfe. Apollo 8 was launched on Dec. 21, 1968. Three astronauts left Earth’s orbit, reached the moon, orbited it 10 times and returned.
“It was a fun mission,” Wolfe said. “It was around Christmas time, and we were betting on football games with the astronauts.”
This fun mission for Wolfe was also fraught with suspense. The spacecraft was out of communication with Earth while it orbited the dark side of the moon.
“The first time Apollo 8 went behind the moon, you didn’t know what was going to happen when it came back,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe remained involved in the moon missions through Apollo 14, the third landing on the moon in early 1971.
“There were funding issues and that cut off the last couple of Apollo missions,” he said. “That was my ending (with the program).”
Wolfe subsequently worked in the aerospace industry. He returned to Worthington in 2009.