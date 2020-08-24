CUBA CITY, Wis. -- Cuba City has been awarded a $16,100 grant from AARP, joining 183 communities nationwide to receive funding out of 2,800 applicants.
The money will finance an effort to expand the existing Presidential Courtyard and Caboose located on Main Street between Webster and Calhoun streets into a Presidential Plaza, according to a press release.
An extant gravel parking lot will be transformed into a green space with tables and games. A bicycle rack and sound system also will be installed.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville students will paint a 3D mural along a section of pavement that runs through the plaza, currently planned as a bird's-eye view of the Mississippi River.