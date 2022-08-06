GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A Guttenberg Catholic school will close prior to the start of the school year, with officials citing a lack of teachers.
St. Mary Immaculate Conception School, which serves children from kindergarten to eighth grade, had only one licensed teacher contracted for the fall, according to a letter sent to families from the church pastor, school board president and principal.
The letter states that although officials have worked to hire more staff, "there are no additional teachers available."
When the school board met Thursday, Aug. 4, board members determined that the school could no longer offer "a high-quality Catholic education that maintains the standard of excellence on which St. Mary’s was built."
"Recognizing how important your children are, we cannot in good conscience offer a program that is not of high quality just to keep the school open," the letter states.
School officials listed other area Catholic schools that families could consider, including La Salle Catholic School in Holy Cross and St. Francis Xavier School and Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville.
"The weight of this decision is heavy on our hearts," the letter states. " … Please know that this is not the outcome we hoped and prayed for, but there truly was no other option that allowed us to offer a safe, quality, accredited Catholic education."
