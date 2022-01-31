Iowa seeks poll workers to assist voters in the 2022 elections.

The state uses about 10,000 such volunteers for each statewide election, according to a press release from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

The release states that poll workers check-in voters, determine that voters have the correct ballot, answer questions and help ensure elections run smoothly in each precinct.

Poll workers are needed in all 99 counties for both the primary election June 7 and the general election Nov. 8.

Visit Pollworker.Iowa.gov for more information.

