Food from local vendors and sunny weather brought at least 1,000 people to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Thursday evening.
River museum officials hosted their first of three Taste of Summer events Thursday. Officials decided to split their annual Taste of Dubuque event into three nights this year so they could continue the tradition with smaller crowds.
The first event featured fare from four local food vendors, along with musical performances.
“These are some of the best events for Dubuque,” said Jim Kuhl, of Dubuque, who attended the event with his wife, Colleen and their friend Nathalia Bernal.
The two said they came to the event because they wanted to support the museum, which they frequent with their grandchildren and out-of-town guests.
Taste of Summer was also a chance for the Kuhls to spend time with Bernal, who is originally from a big city in Colombia.
“I’m used to having a lot going on, and summer in Dubuque is similar to that,” she said.
During Thursday’s event, three judges tried a dish from each vendor and selected a critic’s choice. Attendees received tickets when they entered the event that they could use to vote on the best sweet dish and the best savory dish.
The judges ended up selecting Adobos Mexican Grill for the critic’s choice award, and attendees picked the restaurant for best savory dish. The fan favorite sweet dish was from Elle & Becks.
Poppy Conlon, one of the evening’s judges, said offering three smaller events this year allowed people to taste items from each vendor, whereas in the past, she didn’t have room for all the options when she previously attended the event.
“I think the way they’re doing it is great,” she said.
Johnny Rhodes, another of the evening’s judges, likewise said he appreciated this year’s format.
“This way, you get a few good things, and you know (the vendors) will bring their A-game — they know what sells well,” he said.
Ellen Funke and Lori Obendorf, both elementary school teachers in Dubuque, stopped by the event to grab some food and celebrate the end of the school year.
The two picked up a chicken quesadilla, tacos, chips and salsa from Adobos Mexican Grill. They agreed it was nice to be at an event after COVID-19 halted gatherings for more than a year.
“It’s just nice to be around people again,” Obendorf said.
Terri Witt, the museum’s sales and banquet manager, said she was happy about the turnout for the first Taste of Summer event.
“I’m hoping the next two just build and get bigger,” she said. “I’m extremely excited.”
Wendy Scardino, the museum’s director of marketing and communications, said one highlight of the event was having a space for local organizations to get their names out there.
“This year, it’s really exciting because a lot of local restaurants and businesses were hurt due to COVID, so it’s a great time to recognize them,” she said.
The next two Taste of Summer events are planned for July 1 and August 5, each with new vendors and performers at the river museum.