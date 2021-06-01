LANCASTER, Wis. --Appliances, large garbage bins for construction materials, old tires, interior furniture left outside and rotting lumber are some of the main nuisances that the City of Lancaster is looking to better address through its city ordinances.
Lancaster Mayor David Varnam developed that list of nuisances following a lengthy discussion last week at a Lancaster Common Council meeting.
Lancaster Police Chief Deb Reukauf detailed to council members how she works through these nuisance issues. A recent incident included asking a resident to remove a motor vehicle engine that is in a trailer parked next to the house. City ordinance says you can only overhaul a vehicle while it is parked in a garage on your property.
“We have to put teeth in these ordinances,” said 2nd District Alderperson Bob Schmidt. “I feel sorry for some of the people who live next to these residents who have numerous nuisance violations.”
Lancaster City Administration David Carlson said if a nuisance case results in a citation and is taken to Grant County Circuit Court, more than likely it won’t be adjudicated. “To provide the most effective way of dealing with these issues is to have a municipal court,” he said.
The council agreed to have City Attorney David Helmke draft a revision to existing ordinances to address the most common nuisance issues. City staff was also asked to come up with a proposal for a municipal court.