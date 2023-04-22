Holy Family Catholic Schools and other area private schools in Iowa are planning tuition increases for the upcoming school year to take advantage of newly available state funding.
Gov. Kim Reynolds in January signed into law the Students First Act. Starting with the upcoming school year, the move gives students education savings accounts with an amount equal to the per-pupil funds the state allocates each year to public schools — currently estimated at about $7,600 each — to pay for expenses at state-accredited private schools.
By increasing costs but keeping total tuition near or under the $7,600 mark, private school officials said they can optimize the amount of funding received without necessarily affecting families’ pocketbooks.
“With the educational savings accounts coming out and being written into law, we wanted to make sure we could put those dollars to work to invest in our schools,” said Holy Family Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann.
Funds in students’ education savings accounts can be used for tuition, as well as related costs, such as textbooks, tutoring and placement exam fees. Unused funds roll over each year until the student turns 20 or graduates, at which point the money is deposited into the state’s general fund.
The accounts are available for the upcoming school year to all incoming kindergarten and current public school students, as well as to current private school families making less than 300% of the federal poverty level. By the third year of the program, all Iowa families will be eligible.
Even with tuition increases ranging from 10% to 40%, the education savings account funds will more than cover annual tuition for eligible Holy Family elementary and middle school students, as well as all or most of the tuition for Wahlert Catholic High School students.
The only tuitions over $7,600 are for non-Catholic high school students, whose tuition will be $8,600 for the 2023-2024 school year, and high school students who are members of Catholic parishes that do not financially support Holy Family, whose annual tuition is $7,825.
All tuition costs still fall below the school system’s true “cost to educate” per pupil, which is estimated at around $10,600 per high school student.
Bormann said scholarships and parish support still will be available to cover the difference for students whose tuition exceeds the amount of their education savings accounts and to provide financial support for families who need it or are not yet eligible for an ESA.
He added that the additional funds from tuition increases at Holy Family will be used to increase staff salaries and improve student programming.
“Areas of emphasis in particular would be in the area of fine arts and increasing opportunities there, as well as looking at salaries and benefits for our teachers,” he said.
Several other area private schools in Iowa anticipate increases in tuition next school year, including at St. Francis Xavier Elementary School in Dyersville, Tri-State Christian School in Asbury, Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville and Marquette Catholic Schools in Bellevue.
Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaiser said increases were expected at the elementary, middle and high schools. While the educational savings accounts were one factor in the increase, he said other details were considered as well, including rising educational costs and staffing needs.
“We wanted to bring tuition closer to that total cost to educate, and so you consider a lot of different factors to do that,” he said.
Tri-State Christian Principal Amy Rush noted in an email that annual tuition increases are normal for private schools and that the school’s anticipated 7.5% increase for the 2023-2024 school year was not related to the rollout of the education savings accounts.
Savings account applications for the 2023-2024 school year will close June 30, so it is not yet clear how many families will take advantage of the program or choose to move their children from public schools to private institutions.
Bormann estimates that Holy Family will see a 2% to 5% increase in enrollment at “transition” grades, such as kindergarten and sixth and ninth grades.
Early opponents of the savings accounts argued that they take funding away from public schools. When a child uses an education savings account, the district that person lives in receives about $1,205 in categorical funding rather than the full per-pupil amount.
Dubuque Community Schools spokesperson Mike Cyze said Friday that district officials have not yet quantified the impact on the district but that officials were watching the matter closely.
“It is premature to speculate on what impact vouchers will have on district enrollment,” Cyze wrote in an email. “Our focus continues to be on welcoming every student who comes to us and providing them with the most comprehensive set of PreK-12 academic and extracurricular offerings possible.”
