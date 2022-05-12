Forecasters have issued a heat advisory and several local school districts will dismiss classes early today amid a record-setting heat wave.
Dubuque broke a 125-year-old daily temperature record Wednesday and is poised for another record-breaking high temperature today, according to the National Weather Service.
Dubuque’s high temperature reached a record 92 degrees Wednesday. The previous mark of 90 was set in 1897. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 67 degrees.
A heat advisory has been issued through 9 p.m. tonight for Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties.
The weather service reports that heat indices could reach the upper 90s to around 100 for the third consecutive day.
Dubuque could set a high-temperature record today. The forecast calls for a high of 92. The record for May 12 is 90, set in 1896.
Dubuque, West Delaware and Western Dubuque schools will dismiss classes early today because of the hot conditions.
