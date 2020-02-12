MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A new initiative in Jackson County is designed to persuade patients to forego opioids in favor of alternative pain-relief methods.
The program, headed by the Jackson County Prevention Coalition, will aim to work with local health care professionals to change prescription policies as a way to combat opioid abuse.
Julie Furne, coordinator for the coalition, said opioid addiction often originates from the use of pain-relief narcotics that are prescribed for surgery recovery.
“People on opioids longer than 10 days after they are prescribed have a high chance of becoming addicted,” Furne said. “Our goal is to get them to consider non-opioid alternatives.”
The coalition’s most recent program is part of a larger, national effort by the Community Anti-Drug Coalition of America, which selected the Jackson County coalition as one of 18 organizations in the country to advocate for non-opioid pain-management alternatives.
Furne said she and other coalition members participated in training that detailed various alternative treatments that people in recovery can utilize.
In the coming months, the coalition will help local medical offices update prescription policies to allow for the recommendation of alternative pain-relief treatments, such as chiropractic, acupuncture and analgesic medications.
“We want to see policy that reduces chronic pain without leading to addiction,” Furne said. “Suggesting non-opioid choices can help that.”
Furne said over-prescription of opioids can be particularly prevalent after dental surgeries, so the coalition plans to reach out to several dental offices as well.
Some offices already have adopted policies against prescribing opioids.
Adrienne D’Agostino, a dentist and owner of D’Agostino Family Dentistry, said she does not typically prescribe opioids for people recovering from dental surgery. Instead, she feels alternating between prescription-strength doses of Tylenol and ibuprofen is a more-effective method of reducing pain and bringing down inflammation.
“I rarely prescribe opioids at all,” D’Agostino said. “I find that there are good other options throughout the healing process.”
Furne noted that the coalition does not completely oppose the prescription of pain-relief opioids, but she said they must be used carefully.
“Opioids have a purpose and they do relieve pain,” Furne said. “We don’t want to say it’s all bad, but we want to make sure it’s not being abused.”
Part of the initiative will include making county residents aware of pain-relief alternatives that are available to them.
In March, the coalition intends to hold a public event during which residents can learn more about non-opioid pain-relief options and how to access them.