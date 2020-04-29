Dubuque police said their investigation into a shooting Monday led to theft charges against three teens.
The three — ages 15, 16 and 17, respectively — were arrested at about 12:50 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on charges of first-degree theft, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Dubuque Police Department. Their names have not been released.
The release states that officers responded to the area of East 24th and Jackson streets at about 4:35 a.m. Monday after gunshots were reported. The area was checked, but no evidence was found.
At about 6:30 a.m., Kobin Thomas, of 2255 Jackson St., contacted police after finding a bullet hole in a window of his residence. No one was injured.
The release states that officers found additional evidence of a shooting outside the residence, including bullet casings.
Traffic camera footage showed a “suspicious” pickup truck in the area before and after the shooting.
“This vehicle later was discovered to have been stolen from East Dubuque (Ill.) earlier in the day,” according to the release.
Investigators located the vehicle, with the three teens inside, at about 12:50 p.m. Monday. A handgun in the vehicle matched the caliber of the gun used in the Jackson Street shooting, according to the release.
Police continue to investigate this case. Anyone with information should call the police at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/police.