The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Chavon G.R. Trimble, 26, of 2615 Raven Oaks Drive, No. 3, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Trimble assaulted Shenell N. Echols, 28, of the same address.
- Travis M. Keehn, 32, of 3315 Foothill Road, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Perry Street and South Grandview Avenue on charges of possession
- of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.