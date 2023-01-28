The coming months will be crucial to determining the landscape of local and national beef industries as cattle farmers cross their fingers for some much needed rain, an agricultural economist told a Dubuque crowd Friday.
“Cattle markets are on the verge of looking a lot different going forward than what they have been in the past,” said Derrell Peel, an Oklahoma State University agribusiness professor. “... Conditions these next three to five months will be crucial to setting the tone for the whole year.”
Peel issued that prediction and many others Friday in his market forecast at the Driftless Region Beef Conference held this week at Grand River Center in Dubuque. He was the last of more than a dozen speakers at the two-day event, which was aimed at local and regional beef producers.
Attendee Jamie Teske, of Hubbard, Iowa, said the event offered several opportunities for networking and educational seminars, such as Peel’s forecast.
“And for me, it’s a nice change of pace not having to get out and feed cattle for a couple days,” she joked.
Peel told the crowd of about 85 people that beef prices will remain high in 2023, even as production numbers likely fall. He also expressed optimism that imports and exports of the meat would remain strong.
But much of the industry’s success will depend on Mother Nature, he said. Drought conditions the past two years have reduced both pasture forage and hay production nationwide, leading to increased feed costs and continued liquidation — reduction — in beef cattle herd sizes.
The area had an overall dry year in 2022, occasionally dipping into periods of drought, though conditions were worse in western Iowa and parts of Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
While that liquidation has kept production numbers up, it can’t go on forever, Peel said. Slaughter counts increased 1.4% for all cattle last year, with even larger increases in slaughter counts of female cows, reducing the number of heifers available to grow the herd.
“We’ve still been pushing beef production higher (the past few years), simply because we’re eating inventory in a non-sustainable way,” Peel said. “It can’t go on, and moving forward, beef production is going to come down.”
Peel estimated production could drop anywhere from 4.5% to 9% from 2022, depending on weather and several other factors. If drought conditions persist, liquidation will continue and the drop will be less severe in the short-term.
If conditions improve, cattle farmers will be able to retain and rebuild their herds, which will cause a more immediate drop in production while setting farmers up better for future years.
Attendee John McGrath, of Amana, Iowa, said the outlook bolstered his hopes for the new year as a beef producer. Given the right weather conditions, he hopes 2023 will be a time of growth.
“Because the pricing does look very positive, I guess, it gives us faith to stick with the business and maybe try to grow if moisture levels allow us to,” he said. “I guess the pricing can give us courage.”
