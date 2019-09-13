PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- The storms that dumped heavy precipitation throughout the tri-state region on Thursday night wreaked havoc in Prairie du Chien.
By 7 p.m., the city and police departments were calling for residents not to travel unless necessary.
"All city crews and first responders are out trying to assist with citizens affected by the rain," stated an announcement at that time.
By 8:15 p.m., the Prairie du Chien Area School District had canceled classes for today "due to road closures, mudslides and unsafe travel conditions."
The city also issued a request that, "due to extreme rainfall," residents living on the east side of town move all their vehicles off city streets so crews can clean up debris today.