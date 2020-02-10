City of Dubuque to host free movie screening Wednesday at Five Flags Telegraph Herald Feb 10, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Dubuque’s Leisure Services Department is hosting a free movie screening this week. “Footloose” will be shown at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St., according to a social media post. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-county-iowa Dubuque-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque event answers 'what's next' for expectant, new parents Local superintendent receives Fulbright award, will travel to Finland Dubuque man sentenced to probation for fake social media threats of school violence Biz Buzz: Husband-and-wife duo takes over Farley eatery, Fennimore entrepreneur finds new home and Platteville coffee shop creates family-friendly vibe City of Dubuque to host free movie screening Wednesday at Five Flags Baby 1st in Wis. treated for rare condition after screening Ask the TH: Who officially keeps track of Dubuque's snowfall total? Jackson County Historical Society to hold round table for Korean War veterans Person Who Makes a Difference: Civic involvement helps Dubuquer 'get things done' Passenger hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque Police: Man hurt after reading text, driving into oncoming traffic in Dubuque Man accused of stealing from Dubuque County restaurant given 5-year prison term PDC schools promote from within to fill district administrator role Dubuque County conservation asks supervisors for $2 million in upcoming fiscal year Dubuque man pleads guilty to federal drug charge What's happening Campus notes Passenger hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque City of Dubuque to host free movie screening Wednesday at Five Flags PDC schools promote from within to fill district administrator role Local law enforcement reports Drinking songs top list of Dubuque County's jukebox favorites for 2019 Week in review: Top stories from across the tri-states Dubuque man who stole more than $10,500 from restaurant sentenced to probation Politics: Area residents experience caucus in new ways Write the caption EXCLUSIVE: Hillcrest to cut family planning program and special ed offering in Maquoketa TH reporter receives pair of prestigious journalism awards at annual newspaper conference Experts: Dubuque supervisors' salary raise decision not in keeping with code Multiple Dubuque residents charged with rioting 1 month after New Year's brawl ends with gunfire Heading in the right direction: Southwest Arterial nearly complete Comiskey Park reimagined: Hip hop meets architecture at youth workshop Venues: Smokey's keeps business coming in the winter with live music What's happening Lunch menu Local residents play round of ice-cold golf in support of heartwarming cause TH reporter receives pair of prestigious journalism awards at annual newspaper conference Multiple Dubuque residents charged with rioting 1 month after New Year's brawl ends with gunfire Dubuque Republican seeks rematch for statehouse seat East Dubuque students craft pouches for baby kangaroos orphaned by Australian wildfires East Dubuque officials set timeline and projected cost for new fire station Darlington candidates to face off in mayoral, council primaries Dubuque study recommends revisiting source-of-income fair housing protections Unemployment poised to increase in 2020, shifting labor dynamics in the process Speakers highlight success of Dubuque nonprofit that works to lift people out of poverty Tensions linger at Cricket Hollow as zoo owners, plaintiffs face off Major Dubuque County manufacturer to cut more than 100 jobs Administrator with Dubuque Catholic schools placed on leave due to 'financial inquiry' Regents approve tuition increases for UW-Platteville, other UW schools