Question: Why was the City of Dubuque sending out street sweepers in January?
Answer: City officials deployed street sweepers as part of their efforts to reduce pollutants entering the storm sewer system, according to city Public Works Director John Klostermann.
The system drains untreated storm water into the Mississippi River. The National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program, under which the city holds a permit, recognizes street sweeping as a best practice to manage pollutants in the storm water system, Klostermann wrote in an email.
“While it is uncommon to be able to sweep streets in January due to weather, it is still effective as long as the debris is not frozen to the pavement,” he wrote.
He noted that from Jan. 3 to 8, street sweepers removed 46 tons of debris from city streets.
Question: Are car dealerships required to affix license plates to their vehicles?
Answer: Dealers are allowed to use their vehicles for private or business purposes without registering them if they are part of the dealer’s inventory and being offered for sale, according to Jarid Catrenich, a compliance officer for vehicle services at the Iowa Department of Transportation.
However, dealers must affix special dealer plates issued by the DOT to the back of the vehicles when driving them on Iowa roads, Catrenich wrote in an email. Those plates can also be used on vehicles loaned to customers while their vehicles are being repaired.
During license-renewal periods, dealers may use temporary paper plates until they receive metal ones.
Catrenich wrote to check for a temporary permit in the “upper left-hand corner of the rear window of the vehicle” if the vehicle has a dealer logo or advertisement where the plate should normally be.
“This temporary registration paper can also be placed in the rear license plate location, which indicates that the driver purchased the vehicle from the dealer within the last 30 days and the metal license plates are on the way,” he wrote.