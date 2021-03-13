PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A teen now is charged with trying to kill a man who he said attacked him in a parking lot in Platteville.
Marcus L. Bateman, 16, no permanent address, is charged in Grant County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
The man, whose name was not released, was stabbed in the parking lot of Walmart shortly before 9:15 p.m. Feb. 26. He was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, then transferred to a Madison hospital for treatment of “life-threatening” stab wounds to his chest and upper leg.
Court documents state that Bateman told investigators that he went to the parking lot to buy $610 worth of shoes and clothing from the man and that he was going to sell about 19.5 grams of marijuana for $180. When the man’s vehicle arrived, Bateman walked to it and tried to open the back door, but it was tied shut.
Bateman said a passenger got out of the vehicle, “grabbed him and slammed him to the ground and ... the other two individuals in the vehicle joined in and took his money.”
Bateman said he was kicked in the face three times.
“He didn’t know what he was supposed to do,” he told investigators. “He was scared, so he stabbed the individual.”
Two witnesses reported seeing a fight in the parking lot, though they both said it involved three people. One said the person who had been thrown to the ground was kicked in the face. Neither reported seeing someone get stabbed.
Police reported recovering a hunting knife near where Bateman said he threw it near Mound View Park.
Police reported last week that a teen was arrested in connection with the incident, but no charges had been filed yet.