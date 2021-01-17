The City of Dubuque has received recognition for excellence in financial reporting for the 32nd consecutive year from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
The certificate of achievement was given to the city for the comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.
Dubuque Director of Finance and Budget Jennifer Larson also received an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement due to her primary role in completing the report, according to a press release.
An impartial panel judged the city’s report as worthy of the program’s standards and demonstrative of a “spirit of full disclosure,” the release states.
The nonprofit association serves nearly 19,000 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C.