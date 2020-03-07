ELIZABETH, Ill. — Authorities said a person was shot Friday in rural Elizabeth, but that “no foul play” is suspected, nor are there any threats to the general public.
The person was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. No specific information about the person, such as a name, age or hometown, was released.
A press release states that authorities received a 911 call just after noon Friday about a possible shooting in rural Elizabeth, though a specific address was not released. Authorities found the injured person at that location.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.