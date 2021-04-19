The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Joseph E. Bussan, 50, of 817 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the area of Farley Street and Rhomberg Avenue on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Bussan assaulted Elizabeth K. Dunahoo, 35, of the same address.
- Richard R. Enyeart, 45, of Princeton, Iowa, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Cedar Cross Road on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Enyeart assaulted Linda M. Dawson, 63, also of Princeton, at about 9:55 p.m. in that area.