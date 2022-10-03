A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to exposing his toddler daughter to drugs, causing the child injury.

Antonio J. Kitch, 29, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. He also entered an Alford plea to child endangerment-bodily injury. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.

