19680311BrauhnFamilyPetSquirrel.jpg
Buy Now

In 1968, Lucy the Squirrel lived at the home of the Donald Brauhn family in Dubuque after being rescued from the nest as an orphan. Lucy liked to leap on the cage of the family’s pet canary.

 Bob Coyle, Telegraph Herald file

A tale of a tail captivated Telegraph Herald readers 55 years ago this week.

Members of a Dubuque family spotted a squirrel tail in a tree on their property. The tail hadn’t moved in days, so family members climbed the tree and discovered two starving, baby squirrels huddled near the body of their dead mother. It was her tail they saw from the ground.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.