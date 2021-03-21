The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Justin E. Breitsprecker, 30, of 444 Angella St., Apt. 2, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Friday at the corner of Elm and E. 22nd streets on a charge of possession of marijuana, as well as a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Breitsprecker assaulted Heather Paar, 30, of 2539 Traut Terrace, No. 1, in October.
- Elliott E. Sanderson, 47, of 487 Glen Oak St., was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Sanderson assaulted his daughter, Katelyn M. Husemann, 24, of the same address, on Friday.
- Michael S. Davis, 50, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of E. Second Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.