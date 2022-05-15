All over the tri-state area, there are restaurants and the farms that supply them building bonds to create a local food web that supports the economy and encourages environmental sustainability.
Local food systems — ways for small farmers’ ingredients to reach consumers at nearby eateries — have grown steadily in recent decades, according to data from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Service. But those bonds between stakeholders are complicated. And local systems have to compete with a national and even global food system.
“We’re creatures of habit,” said Brittany Demezier, ISU Extension’s food systems program coordinator for Dubuque County. “Restaurants are used to the ‘traditional’ way of ordering food, or what we’ve grown accustomed to. Ordering local and from local farmers is a different way to look at it.”
Intentions
The growing local food web would not be possible without people at every intersection who are devoted to its values.
“We go into every menu with the same hopes: sourcing things as close to us as possible, benefiting our community with staying in the community,” said Kevin Scharpf, owner and chef at Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar in Dubuque.
Scharpf has made sourcing ingredients locally not just part of Brazen’s brand but uses it almost as a challenge for freshness, even eschewing freezers in the restaurant.
Megan Carter owns Otto’s Place in Galena, Ill. She said she, too, has guided the restaurant with her local-first philosophy, and she takes steps to evaluate potential food partners.
“It’s very important for me to see a place before I just trust it,” she said. “I want to walk through the facility, make sure it’s clean, make sure it’s sanitary, if it’s a good work environment if there are workers. I like to get to know them and bring them here, too, so they see what we’re about.”
Brandon Veitch is the chef at Goldmoor Inn in Galena who also relishes the hands-on connection sourcing local allows.
“I try to go to the farmers market myself to pick things out, both in Galena and in Dubuque,” he said. “We try to utilize as many small farms and purveyors as I can.”
Growers often bring their own history and philosophies to the relationship. Justyna Miranda operates City Girl Farm at the Sinsinawa Mound Farm Collective in Wisconsin and said the practice is personal for her.
“I was born into a communist country, where we were very isolated and where food was very scarce,” she said. “I grew up in a culture where I was introduced to food as something that was sacred and a miracle because it wasn’t very abundant. It really made an impression on me. … Coming to the United States, I was exposed to the different ways food was working.”
Through an early career in the culinary field, Miranda learned of roadblocks between the kind of farm-to-table sourcing she now helps supply.
“When I started farming out here five years ago, it was because I wanted to understand these challenges and what could be done to overcome them and what stands in the way of local food playing a more prominent role in restaurants in local communities,” she said.
Trends
Andie Donnan started Sandhill Farm, also on the Sinsinawa Mound collective, with her wife, Ashley Neises, in 2017. Both are natives of the area. Donnan is proud and excited when giving a tour of their one-acre vegetable farm five years later.
“A lot of things we sell to restaurants are salad greens: cabbage, spinach, other greens,” she said. “We sell a lot of green onions, radish, kohlrabi, bell peppers, carrots.”
Sandhill Farm sells to several Dubuque restaurants: Brazen, L.May Eatery, Pepper Sprout, even Clarke University. But Donnan said the restaurant sales only make up 8% or 9% of their annual business. A community-supported-agriculture order program makes up another 38% to 40%. The rest is direct-to-customer sales at area farmers markets.
Donnan and Neises are one example of a growing group of young farmers joining the movement.
Christopher Appelman and his family own and operate Stone Hollow Gardens & Shroomery north of Dubuque. He said his community of fellow small farmers is growing steadily. So, he said, is interest from restaurants.
“You see a lot more people sourcing local, buying local and eating local,” he said.
Demezier agreed with that assessment and said it is not only higher-end restaurants joining.
“A lot of restaurants who purchase locally, it might not be as kind of in your face,” she said. “They might not purchase every single week or even a consistent product for farmers, but they know who those farmers are to go to when they need certain things.”
Pepper Sprout has sourced farm-to-table as much as possible since owner/chef Kim Wolff opened it 21 years ago. She said following suit would be a relatively easy transition for a restaurant, as long as it prepares most of its food from scratch already.
“Sometimes, restaurants that are bigger or aren’t fine dining, it’s harder,” she said. “But even if you’re doing burgers, you can get lettuce, tomatoes, onions and ground beef all local. It costs a little more, but it’s worth it. It’s just about if you want to support local farmers and if you have the time.”
Successes
Scharpf said that much of Brazen’s success sourcing ingredients locally has been its direct relationship with Miranda at City Girl Farming. A former Brazen employee, Miranda devotes much of her quarter-acre plot to growing just for that restaurant.
“We teamed up with her and said, ‘Hey, as you’re figuring your business model out, would you consider growing somewhat exclusively for us as well?’” Scharpf said. “We could initiate and start one true, garden-farmer relationship. Then, other people started coming to us and saying, ‘Hey, we have things, too.’”
Miranda said her experience at Brazen proved helpful.
“Understanding their struggles helped me try to expedite and overcome them,” she said. “I wanted to advocate for farmers, especially small farmers, and really educate myself. In order to advocate, I had to walk the walk. It’s very humbling and has been very instructional.”
Appelman said Stone Hollow used to sell to more restaurants but has pared down that list to focus mainly on Pepper Sprout.
“(Wolff) is up close and personal and goes out of her way to source local without any consideration of price point,” Appelman said.
Carter said Otto’s Place has made a close connection with Arnold’s Farm in Elizabeth, Ill., from which she sources most breakfast meats.
“We know where they’re coming from,” she said. “The owner, Tom Arnold, is the one who brings the deliveries. So if we ever have any questions or are short on something, he runs it over. I’m going to take my staff to visit his farm, to chat and learn everything.”
Carter also sources greens from Sandhill Farm.
Donnan said the number of restaurant clients the farm serves continues to grow.
“We’d really like to grow on that end,” she said. “It’s really a matter of training the restaurants, teaching them the value and the need to buy local. Because we have the capacity.”
Both Miranda and Appelman, though, said their operations do not intend to grow the number of restaurants they serve at this time.
Agricultural land prices have skyrocketed in the area in recent years. So new farmers are struggling to find property. Donnan and Neises, as well as Miranda, were fortunate to find Sinsinawa Mound’s collective program.
Other programs are growing in prominence in the area as well. The Sustainable Iowa Land Trust purchases farmland at reduced rates or has land donated to it, then leases land to young farmers devoted to sustainable practices at a 40% discount. The trust seeks to grow its presence around Dubuque soon. One of SILT’s main objectives is tying the farms into local food systems.
Communication
Successes between these small farms and the local restaurants have been due to strong communication — something that’s not always easy.
“The relationship building is what’s most important for a lot of the restaurants and institutional buyers I work with,” Demezier said.
Donnan said that without meeting in person, none of Sandhill Farm’s relationships would have been formed.
“Otherwise, you’re just like, ‘Hey, this is what we have. Do you need it for your menu?’ And they’ve already changed their menu,” she said.
Scharpf, too, said communication is key and much of it is the restaurants’ responsibility.
“You can’t expect them to do all the legwork,” he said of farmers. “They’re already growing the produce or the animals. To expect them to come find you is unrealistic. It’s the most daunting task of the whole farm-to-table, farm-to-community undertaking.”
Veitch agreed that restaurants needed to step up.
“It takes the chef to introduce themselves and immerse themselves in the culture,” he said. “It’s easier to deal with the big names because you don’t have to go through different channels. So this takes keeping lists of people and their products. It takes a lot.”
Donnan said sometimes those lines of communication break down.
“It has to come from the grower and the restaurant both taking the time and collaborating on crop planning together,” she said.
Appelman said he has struggled as well.
“We’ve got to beat down doors to get into contact with some,” he said.
Miranda, though, said communication is better in the region than in a metropolis.
“It’s easier to operate within a smaller community,” she said. “It’s easier here than it was in Chicago. (Here), people know each other.”
Scharpf said the greatest difficulty is finding producers.
“That’s the hardest part: finding them, then building relationships and making sure they stay good, making sure both parties benefit from the relationship,” he said.
Planning and consistency
Frequently, Scharpf said he kicks off discussions for a growing season.
“We reach out and say, ‘What will you have, when will you have it and how much will you have?’” he said. “Sometimes, we’ll say, ‘Do you have this product? If not, will you grow it for us?’”
Donnan, though, said a more regular, structured planning effort would benefit the relationship.
“We don’t specifically grow anything ‘for’ them,” she said. “We would love that, if they would work with us in that way. That’s the kind of relationship we fantasize about.”
That would be an improvement, Donnan said, because consistency in relationships with restaurants can be a challenge.
Some restaurants only seek out farmers for special events.
“Some of these places just buy local on ‘Local Food Day — yay!’ and that’s it,” Donnan said. “That is pretty unsustainable. Consistency is key. Sometimes people will take just a few pounds of fennel or a few pounds of beets for a special. That’s great, but we can’t make a living on just that.”
Textile Brewing in Dyersville, Iowa, offers a weekly, seasonal flatbread menu item in a partnership with Jupiter Ridge Farm, of Garber. Textile owner Tom Olberding said it has been a success, but keeping up with ingredients changing over time has its drawbacks as well.
“People might like the local that we have one week,” he said. “But we might not be able to get those ingredients again the next week.”
Seasons
Changing with the seasons generally offers restaurants and producers a big challenge in the tri-state region.
Miranda said the harsh winters and summers are rife with uncertainty for the grower.
“I can’t control weather,” she said. “It’s hard for him to put a menu item and then for me not be able to give him a guarantee. I don’t know if I’ll have a pest or a disease. Last year, we had frost on June 1, so all my tomatoes died.”
And whereas large-scale growers can rely on federal insurance for crops, small growers historically could not. However, Congress’ most recent farm bill included a program to offer similar insurance to producers who sell to local markets.
Carter said the intersection of customer desires and production reality impacts her as well.
“Being in the Midwest, the seasons and winter, it’s hard to get fresh local produce from the area, although sometimes we can get stuff canned and preserved over the winter,” she said.
Scharpf used the recent transition to Brazen’s spring menu as an example of the problem and his solution. Customers expect a quintessentially spring menu, with “spring” ingredients. But what is broadly considered “spring” in flavor does not grow in the area until later.
“Spring peas haven’t probably been planted, let alone harvested, unless they have hoophouses and are an extensive operation,” he said. “People aren’t even getting ramps yet, but we have ramps on our menu. So, we designed the menu knowing they’re available now in the Northwest or the West, where their spring lasts longer. It’s produce we know we’ll eventually have but for a shorter period. So, we set up the menu knowing they will be available here soon, when we’ll be able to use them full force.”
Miranda said that has a lot to do with contemporary tastes grown accustomed to unseasonal convenience.
“It’s because we are just not used to eating within the growing season,” she said. “We’re used to buying pineapple all year long or buying products that don’t grow here.”
Demand
In general, restaurateurs and growers say the long-term success of local foods will require a change in the mindset of people from consumer to policymaker.
“The farmers need to have enough demand to be able to grow their farm,” Scharpf said. “The more they can grow, the more they can lower their prices. For that, there needs to be demand created from the community. Then as restaurants, we come together and purchase these products. We can — over time — reduce the price of these products.”
Demezier said she has spent the past five years trying to build the demand from the restaurants and consumers’ side.
“We are working to develop that buyer base, so we can justify a trip down here from northeast Iowa on the food hub truck, for instance,” she said. “Then, the producers who do end up selling to the food hub will have that broad base and know, ‘OK, our food is going to get sold.’”
Food hubs act as brokers for local produce. Farmers sell their wares to the hub, rather than directly to restaurants. That way, multiple producers of the same product can combine sources to fill a restaurant’s need, without doing all of the marketing of their product themselves. The hub then works with the restaurants.
Economics
The current national food system in the U.S. is based on giant companies shipping produce from places such as California and Arizona with very long growing seasons, to grocery stores and distribution centers. According to a 2020 study from Iowa State University, 50% of U.S. produce comes from California. Participating distributors serve as cheap, year-round suppliers for restaurants looking for the greatest profit or to charge the lowest price.
Smaller, local food systems trying to compete with that is a massive undertaking. Producers said that can be discouraging.
“Maybe the value in factory farming, at that scale, is so much that the small farmer will always lose,” Miranda said.
ISU Extension data shows that local economies benefit far more from transitioning to local food relationships.
“Dollars staying home, versus purchasing off of a truck or from a big company, (will keep) those economic dollars in your community,” Demezier said.
But avoiding traditional, large-scale food systems makes the product more expensive at every stage.
“For a small producer to create that chicken in a way that is affordable for a restaurant to buy and keep their price down is hard also,” Scharpf said. “It starts with the farmer, who’s doing an amazing job, creating an amazing product and wants to charge a premium for that product.
“But when it comes to us, we need a product to be somewhat affordable so we can then create a menu price for a consumer who wants to purchase the end product at a price within a certain range.”
Appelman, though, said restaurants and customers need to accept added cost for the benefit of local food.
“Restaurant owners and chefs and the people who buy the produce should be willing to pay 50 cents more a pound if it means supporting your local growers, your local system,” he said.
Solutions
Despite all of the challenges involved in creating, maintaining and — participants hope — growing the local food system, there are some potential solutions coming into view.
One that several area stakeholders are excited about is the incorporation of a food hub system.
“I could see, if we had more of an aggregator entity like a food hub, that might give restaurants more encouragement to purchase locally because then you’re drawing upon a whole variety of farmers coming together under one umbrella, versus ordering 60 pounds of tomatoes this week,” Demezier said. “They have agreements with different farmers in the area who grow a variety of different crops. The farmer, instead of selling direct to consumer at a farmers market or selling direct to the institution (like a restaurant), they would sell their product to the food hub. Then, the food hub would do all the marketing for the farmer and take that out to the institutions.”
She likened it to crop-buying co-ops involved in large scale agriculture. The nearest of these is the Iowa Food Hub, based in Decorah, which already makes an annual trip to Dubuque.
Scharpf is onboard and eager.
“Then, I could go to that co-op and say, ‘I’m looking for eight cases of chicken a week,’” he said. “Instead of one farmer having to raise that for me and then figure out those logistics, all they have to do is focus on raising the chickens and get them to the co-op.”
Donnan, too, envisioned such a system.
“It would be really great to collaborate with other growers, too, to try to fulfill wholesale accounts,” she said. “Then, if you don’t have something, they do. Then, you can get more items on that menu that are local.”
Appelman was ambivalent about a traditional food hub but would support and appreciate an online marketplace of sorts.
“I do believe in online infrastructure,” he said. “It would be good to have a place where restaurants can just reach out.”
Veitch said he has had luck on social media in that regard, with the Galena Local Food group on Facebook.
“I reach out from time to time if there are certain things I can’t find, holes in the list,” he said. “For instance, I really wanted to use quail eggs for New Year’s Eve, reached out and found someone right in town.”
Whatever solutions are found for their challenges, Donnan said she is impressed with how quickly the region’s local food systems have grown recently and how they are growing together.
“(Restaurants) are learning, too, and we are learning,” she said. “They realize now that you don’t have green onions until the end of May or, ‘Oh, based on your operation, you have radishes right now because it’s in a tunnel.’ Then, they educate us on quantity and consistency.”