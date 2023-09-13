Federal officials seek public comment on a draft of an environmental assessment for a controversial power transmission line that will span from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service has made available for public review and comment a Draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek power transmission line project.
A press release states that the draft assessment has been prepared “in connection with possible impacts related to nine proposed route modifications” for the project, including one “proposed land exchange action” involving U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-managed land within the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
Recommended for you
“The Draft Supplemental EA describes the project, assesses the project’s environmental impacts and summarizes mitigation measures used to minimize the environmental effects,” the release states.
The Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line has been the subject of multiple legal challenges, particularly due to the owners’ desire to construct about 1.5 miles of the line through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge near Cassville, Wis.
Hard copies also are available for review at Dairyland Power Cooperative, 3521 East Avenue, South, La Crosse, Wis., and the following six local libraries:
Dodgeville Public Library, 139 S. Iowa Street, Dodgeville, Wis.
Dubuque County Library, Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa
Eckstein Memorial Library, 1034 E. Dewey Street, Cassville, Wis.
Guttenberg Public Library, 603 S 2nd Street, Guttenberg, Iowa
Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Avenue, Middleton, Wis.
Schreiner Memorial Library, 113W. Elm Street, Lancaster, Wis.
Written comments will be accepted until Sept. 22 and must be provided electronically by emailing CardinaltoHickoryCreekEIS@usda.gov. Comments may be submitted via voicemail by leaving a message at 202-692-1970.