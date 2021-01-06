New U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, announced Tuesday that Congress should “respect states’ authority in the election process,” signaling her opposition to those in her party who plan to contest Joe Biden’s presidential election win.
In a press release, Hinson said she joined 11 other Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives in sending a letter to House leadership ahead of today’s vote to certify the 2020 election results.
So far, President Donald Trump has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win. It is all but certain to fail, and Biden is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.
The letter from Hinson and her colleagues stated, “The text of the Constitution is clear. States select electors. Congress does not. Accordingly, our path forward is also clear. We must respect the states’ authority here. Though doing so may frustrate our immediate political objectives, we have sworn an oath to promote the Constitution above our policy goals. We must count the electoral votes submitted by the states.”
In the release, Hinson also praised Trump, who “accomplished so much for Iowa and America.”
The letter makes claims about “significant abuses in our election system resulting from the reckless adoption of mail-in ballots and the lack of safeguards maintained to guarantee that only legitimate votes are cast and counted. ... The people cannot trust a system that refuses to guarantee that only legal votes are cast to select its leaders. The elections held in at least six battleground states raise profound questions, and it is a legal, constitutional and moral imperative that they be answered.”
However, Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud have been roundly rejected by Republican and Democratic election officials in state after state and by dozens of judges, including justices on the Supreme Court. Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, also has said there is no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome.
The woman Hinson unseated, Abby Finkenauer, has repeatedly taken to Twitter in the months since the November election to criticize Republicans’ attempts to undo Biden’s win.
In December, she shared a tweet about U.S. House Republicans signing an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to set aside those states’ 62 electoral votes for Biden.
She tweeted, in part, “They are openly trying to overthrow an election & will of the American people in an election won by 7 million votes. It’s dangerous. Radical. Undemocratic. Not normal, folks. It’s our democracy under attack in broad daylight.”
Meanwhile, the man whom Finkenauer unseated in the 2018 election — Republican Rod Blum — on Monday shared a letter on social media that he said he sent to Iowa’s federal delegation claiming that “the election fraud is widespread, and the irregularities are numerous.”
The letter also stated, “Our judiciary has sadly refused to listen to the many claims of impropriety and, as such, has not availed itself of the opportunity to judge the evidence of the numerous such cases on their merits. Given this, it is up to Congress to offer a venue in which a proper, thorough hearing can take place.”