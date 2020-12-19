SAGEVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said two people were injured Tuesday when a driver ran a red light, causing a crash.
Zachary C. Keenan, 29, of Reasnor, and Thomas E. Walske, 69, of Dubuque, were both injured but were not taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 52 and John Deere Road. The report states that Keenan was traveling west on John Deere Road. He did not stop at a red light and entered the four-way intersection. His vehicle was then struck by Walske’s vehicle, which was traveling north on U.S. 52.
Keenan was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.