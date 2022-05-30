An Iowa County, Wis., man was killed when a lawnmower he was riding overturned Sunday morning, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff's officials were asked to assist with locating a man who had not returned home. William Spurley, 70, of Montfort, was found in the area of 2350 County Highway G in the town of Mifflin.
Spurley was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation shows Spurley was mowing grass along a steep embankment when the mower overturned, according to a sheriff's department report.
