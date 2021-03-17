ELIZABETH, Ill. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday on an icy roadway in Jo Daviess County.
Madison D. Olson, 19, of Hanover, Jodie M. Knight, 20, of Mount Carroll, and a young child were transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of their injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Olson was driving south on Illinois 84 South, approximately a quarter-mile south of West Sawmill Road, at 12:06 p.m. with Knight and the child as passengers when she stopped to check on another vehicle that had slid off the roadway due to icy conditions.
A southbound vehicle driven by Keith H. Knoepfle, 64, of Hanover, was unable to stop and struck the rear of Olson’s vehicle.
Knoepfle was not injured. The release states that the crash is being investigated.