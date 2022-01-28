December unemployment rates in tri-state area counties fell below rates from the same period last year, according to recently released data.
Dubuque County's unemployment rate was 3.1% in December before seasonal adjustment, compared to 2.7% in November, according to Iowa Workforce Development. The county's unemployment rate was 4.3% in December 2020.
Elsewhere in eastern Iowa, Clayton County's unemployment rate was 4.4% in December, down from 5.2% one year earlier. Delaware County's rate was 2.3%, down from 3.2%. Jackson County's rate was 3.5%, down from 4.6%. Jones County's rate was 3.2%, down from 4.1%.
Statewide, Iowa's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% in December, compared to 3.7% both in November and one year earlier.
In Wisconsin, Lafayette County had the state's lowest county-level unemployment rate for December at 1.3%, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. That rate was 2.7% in December 2020. Crawford County's unemployment rate was 2.7% in December, down from 4.9% a year earlier. Grant County's rate was 1.5%, down from 3%. Iowa County's rate was 1.6%, down from 3.5%.
Statewide, Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 2.8% in December, down from 4% one year prior.
Jo Daviess County, Ill., saw an unemployment rate of 3.3% in December, down from 5.8% in December 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Statewide, Illinois' unemployment rate for December was 5.3%, down from 8.0% in December 2020.