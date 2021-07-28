MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Jackson County Fair officially got underway Tuesday evening, as hundreds of people turned out for the annual parade which marked the start of the summer staple.
Fair Manager Lanny Simpson said the parade is a way to welcome the community to the fair, which runs through Sunday.
“It’s sort of like the Pied Piper drawing everybody together and bringing them into the fairgrounds,” said Simpson, laughing. “It’s just the real old send off to the fair.”
The parade began at Maquoketa Middle School and marched down Main Street and Quarry Street before arriving at the fairgrounds.
About an hour before the first wheels rolled down the street, parade participants made final preparations to their floats. From local businesses and churches to dance teams and 4-H clubs, a wide variety of regional organizations were represented.
Members of the Cloverites 4-H Club of Maquoketa rapidly tied banners to their float and stacked the hay bales on which they would sit.
“It’s a fun activity for the kids to do to kick off fair week,” said Jenny Nabb, one of the club leaders.
Simpson said about 40 floats had registered to compete for the cash prizes awarded to first, second and third-place entrants, but many more were participating without being judged.
Along Main Street, throngs of citizens set up lawn chairs and blankets to watch the parade.
Addison Luce, 10, clutched a plastic bag in anticipation of the candy she hoped to receive.
“I’m excited about all the candy, because my dad said I would fill my bag,” she said.
Addison’s father, brother and sister were participating in the parade, said her mother, Jennifer Luce.
“It’s just a good time for family to get together and enjoy the community,” Luce said.
Jessica Casel, of Maquoketa, sat nearby with her children, Cayson, 11, Sophia, 7, and William, 2.
All three Casel children were eagerly anticipating the parade and the fair.
“I’m excited to go on the bumper cars,” said Cayson.
Just before 6 p.m., the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3663 carried the American flag down the street to begin the parade.
They were followed by a caravan of local fire and emergency services vehicles, whose passengers tossed fistfuls of sweets to the appreciative crowd.
Horns honked, banners fluttered and citizens waved and cheered.
“The town looks full,” said Helen Kruse, of Eldridge, who attended the parade with her husband, Wayne. “They’re ready to celebrate.”