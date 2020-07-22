For hours every day, Cathy Brimeyer sat between her children Matthias, 6, and Evelyn, 5, and flipped through workbooks from which they practiced words and memorized vowels.
Together, they would sound out words such as “yellow” and “little.”
When grammar became dull, they would tune into “virtual safaris” streamed from the zoo in Cincinnati or walk along Bee Branch Creek.
Brimeyer was no longer just a parent, but a teacher as well. It was something new for both her and her kids, but they were learning as they went.
“I would say the spring was difficult for us because we were still trying to figure out what the new normal schedule would look like for us,” Brimeyer said. “We did as much schoolwork as we could emotionally handle during this very traumatic situation.”
After school buildings shuttered earlier this year to limit the spread of COVID-19, Brimeyer and many other parents continued to do optional learning with their children.
But this fall, Brimeyer isn’t ready to send her children back to Fulton Elementary School. She is preparing to either begin online-only school or make the transition to home schooling for her children.
“As of right now, I’m leaning more towards home schooling because my kids struggled with Zoom calls for online learning last school year,” Brimeyer said. “We are still not 100% sure which route we will take. A lot can happen in a month, so here’s to seeing how the next four weeks goes.”
As area schools navigate reopening next month, many officials have surveyed parents to gauge whether they feel comfortable sending their kids back, if they will keep them home for virtual learning or if they will pursue home schooling without help from their school district.
In the East Dubuque, Ill., school district, it wasn’t the number of parents who said they would home-school their children that surprised Superintendent T.J. Potts. It was the number that said they would keep them home if masks were mandatory.
“We have about 20 to 30% (of parents) who do not want their kids wearing masks,” said Potts. “Right now, the guidance (from the state) is they want them wearing masks, and it cannot be a face shield.”
Potts said out of 246 responses to a district survey, 75% of parents said they plan to send their children back to school, 14% said they would not and 10% are unsure.
“There are parents who want to opt for remote learning, but they can’t necessarily be the teacher during the day,” he said. “We’re trying to sift through what’s the best way to make sure kids at home are also receiving the attention they need.”
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said about 240 students plan to do remote-only learning this school year. There are about 3,450 students in the district, so the remote-learning group represents about 7%.
“We’ve had about five to 10 families that have inquired about home school, but some of those families were not aware they would be able to choose (remote learning) and stay a part of the district,” he said. “Most of them have decided that if distance learning is possible, they will do that.”
During a normal summer, Dubuque Community Schools officials field about five or fewer calls from families looking for information about home schooling. But this summer, the district has received more than 20, said Shirley Horstman, the district’s executive director of student services.
“A lot of the parents who called were just asking questions and were just making inquiries on what it means to home-school rather than do virtual learning,” she said.
One of the parents looking for more information on the transition was Tess Hankins.
She currently stays home with her two children, Jackson, 6, and Madeleine, 2. Hankins said that rather than going the home-school route this fall, she is preparing to use the district’s virtual learning option for Jackson and spend her days helping him work on assignments.
“The virtual learning last year was a hard adjustment, but I made sure my son did something educational every day and completed some activities that his teacher offered us,” she said. “It is an adjustment, but I think it will be worth it.”
Hankins said Jackson goes to speech therapy every week and has a difficult time being understood when he has a mask on. If he were to return to school at Eisenhower Elementary School this fall, it might be a hard transition for him to be around a new teacher and class that might struggle to interpret what he is saying, she said.
“With a new class and a new teacher, I think that’s going to make it really hard for him, and he gets frustrated,” she said.
Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed a proclamation mandating that half of schools’ instruction must be in-person over a two-week period, but she allowed individual families to opt to have their children learn remotely.
Hankins said that if that exception were not in place and Jackson were required to attend school, she would home-school him.
“Our thoughts are, hopefully this is better by the end of the semester, but in the back of our heads, we know this might go longer,” she said.
Neither West Delaware (Iowa) Community School District or Platteville (Wis.) School District have received inquiries for home-school applications, but school officials said they plan to release return-to-learn plans in the coming weeks.