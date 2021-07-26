Stories regarding two fatal incidents were the most-read articles on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from July 19 through Sunday.

1.) Police ID Dubuque teen fatally shot; 2 teens charged with manslaughter

2.) ‘10 beers in exchange for 2 lives’: Dubuque man sentenced to 40 years for crash that killed woman, unborn child

3.) Police: Dubuque woman arrested for firing gun when confronting husband about affair

4.) Police: Dubuque man died after suffering from medical condition while driving

5.) Star of ‘Impractical Jokers’ coming to Dubuque

6.) Developers seek rezoning for Dubuque’s 1st gated community

7.) Police ID subject of ‘suspicious death investigation’ in Dubuque

8.) Dubuque residence heavily damaged by fire

9.) Dubuque meth dealer sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison

10.) Finkenauer announces bid for U.S. Senate seat

Tags

Recommended for you