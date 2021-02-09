The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- John L. Takes, 45, of 3830 Mount Alpine St., was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Takes assaulted Virginia E. Takes, 55, of the same address.
- Vaughn M. Recker, 32, of 2618 Queen St., was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Recker assaulted Kelly A. Recker, 37, of the same address.
- Robert C. Gatena, 34, of 2227 Washington St., was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Gatena assaulted Nikiesha L. Gatena, 31, of the same address.
- Bryant J. Jackson, 42, of 583 Arlington St., was arrested at 6:19 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of first-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and violation of a no-contact order.