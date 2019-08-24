Maybe it was the lack of arch support in her glass slippers. Or perhaps there was a weird smell coming from her pumpkin-based transportation.
Whatever the reason, Cinderella apparently decided to stay home as the Telegraph Herald's showdown of the tri-state area's favorite sports movies comes to a close.
After three rounds of voting, the bracket's four No. 1 seeds are the last films standing. The only real "upsets" to be found are the people still miffed about "Happy Gilmore" taking down "Slap Shot" in the opening round.
Over the course of the TH's inaugural movie madness, 28 other films, from underrated soccer gem "Bend it Like Beckham" to the Oscar-winning "Chariots of Fire," were tried and found wanting by voters.
The last two contests have been set. Votes on the final four films can be cast Sunday and Monday at TelegraphHerald.com/sportsmovies.
"The Sandlot," 1993's ode to backyard baseball and legendarily ferocious neighborhood dogs, will take on "Hoosiers," a 1986 film about a plucky group of rural Indiana kids who make an unlikely run at a state basketball championship.
And "A League of Their Own," a star-studded 1992 fictionalized account of the short-lived All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, will battle "Rocky," Sylvester Stallone's Oscar-winning study of an unlikely boxing hero.
The winners of those two matchups will go head-to-head in the championship round, which will kick off Wednesday.
Again, we feel it's important to note the one significant omission from the initial field of 32: Local favorite "Field of Dreams" was kept out of the running to give other films a chance at glory (even if they know, deep down, that they're really No. 2 in our hearts).
Here are some key takeaways:
- Hundreds of people have cast thousands of votes thus far in the contest.
- "Bull Durham" lost to "Hoosiers" and "Remember the Titans" lost to "Rocky" by 12 votes each, the tightest margins of the tournament so far.
- The "Remember the Titans"/"Rocky" matchup was particularly close, with multiple lead changes throughout the two days of voting.
- Though "Rudy" may have overcome the odds to play for Notre Dame, his movie was soundly defeated by "The Sandlot." The football flick got just 34% of the vote, the closest thing to a blowout in the latest round. Oh well. He was offsides anyway.
- While baseball movies are hot, hockey movies apparently are not. All three of the ice-based films entered into the contest -- "Miracle," "Slap Shot" and "Mighty Ducks" -- were bounced in the opening round.