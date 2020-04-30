Illinois’ governor has delayed announcing which businesses will be allowed to sell recreational cannabis in the state.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday afternoon that he would sign an executive order that will suspend the announcement of the 75 applicants who will receive conditional adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses. The announcement had been slated for Friday, May 1.
The licenses would give the recipients the ability to sell recreational cannabis products in the state.
No new date has been set for the announcement. The release states the date was pushed back primarily because the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in the application-review process.
Several entities are looking to establishing adult-use cannabis businesses in Jo Daviess County, including one in East Dubuque and three in Galena.