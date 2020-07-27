Loretta M. Rogers, formerly of Galena, Ill., died on Friday, July 24. An incorrect first name was published on Page 13A Sunday. Incorrect information was provided to the Telegraph Herald.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town
IOWA
Dubuque
Asbury
Dyersville
Bellevue
Clayton County
Delaware County
Dubuque County
Jackson County
ILLINOIS
East Dubuque
Galena
Jo Daviess County
WISCONSIN
Platteville
Lancaster
Crawford County
Grant County
Iowa County
Lafayette County
Correction
Tri-state educators brace for anxiety when kids return to school
Biz Buzz: Eatery undergoes renovation; Boscobel business changes hands; resort unveils new amenities
Survey anticipates record-breaking year for school supply shopping
Man who threatened Dubuque officers with blade sentenced to probation, treatment facility
Local law enforcement reports
15 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County; 5 new cases in Grant County
Appeals court reverses suppression of evidence in 2018 Dubuque drug case
Dyersville-area road closed for 3-4 weeks for utility work
More than 70 tractors embark on southwest Wisconsin ride
Person who makes a difference: Platteville volunteer gives to community in myriad ways
Webinar to focus on handling stress for rural residents
Farley City Council begins planning for park improvements
Dubuque-based Truck Country expands to Illinois
Police: Man headbutts, punches woman, threatens her with knife in Dubuque
Dean's list: UW-Platteville
Peosta City Council drafts ordinance for ATVs, eyes new lift station
More than 70 tractors embark on southwest Wisconsin ride
Man who threatened Dubuque officers with blade sentenced to probation, treatment facility
Dubuque-based Truck Country expands to Illinois
Police: Man headbutts, punches woman, threatens her with knife in Dubuque
10 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours
Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)
Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements
Graduates: Upper Iowa, Wartburg, Winona State
Dean's lists: Knox, Winona State, UW-Milwaukee
Write the caption contest, July 26
Smokestack, Dubuque Main Street host rooftop concert
Correction
Class of 2020: Lessons learned over years of interviewing 20 students
16 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 7 more in Clayton County
NAACP virtual session discusses education system, supporting students
Dubuque company creating solutions, aiding employers during pandemic
Crawford County Public Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure
Appeals court again denies relief request from man convicted of Dubuque killing
Dubuque police warn of rental property scam
Landlines in Bellevue down since Monday night
2 men arrested following assault in Dubuque's Lower Main area
Class of 2020: With high school over, local students look ahead to bright futures
Cuba City native enjoys 'personal connection' as local funeral home owner
Galena riding center's new coordinator brings international experience
Week in review: Notable local stories from the past 7 days
MercyOne Dubuque named a Top 100 Hospital
Expiration of extra $600 benefit adds to economic uncertainty
Closer to home: Some choose staying put over vacationing this summer
Smokestack, Dubuque Main Street host rooftop concert
2 men arrested following assault in Dubuque's Lower Main area
NAACP virtual session discusses education system, supporting students
Crawford County Public Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure