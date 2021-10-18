Mercantile on Main co-owners Alice Klinkhammer (left) and her mother, Vickie Klinkhammer, work on setting up a window display in their new location on Main Street in Dubuque. The two plan to open their store in November.
Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will feature business developments from Dubuque and Galena, Ill., in Tuesday’s edition.
A community retail space that began in the Central Avenue corridor will soon start a new chapter in a different part of downtown Dubuque.
The business formerly known as Central Avenue Mercantile recently closed its location at 1902 Central Ave.
Co-owner Alice Klinkhammer, who operates the business along with her mother, Vickie, said the operation will relocate to 962 Main St. in November. The store already has changed its name to Mercantile on Main as a nod to its new surroundings.
While the name may have changed, the emphasis on local makers and products remains firmly intact.
“It is an artisan-based store,” explained Alice. “Everything we sell is handcrafted or homemade.”
Much like its previous incarnation on Central Avenue, Mercantile on Main will offer booth spaces to tri-state vendors looking to sell their wares. The product selection will include everything from stained glass and paintings, to wreaths and flower arrangements.
Alice Klinkhammer’s photography studio, Resonating Moments Photography, will also make the move to the 900 block of Main St., operating in a space beside Mercantile on Main. It had previously operated within the Central Avenue location.
Central Avenue Mercantile first opened in late 2019 and the Klinkhammers began operating the venture the following year. A new vision is beginning to take root at that structure, with the space poised to transition into a restaurant.
When they realized that they would have to leave the Central Avenue location, the Klinkhammers initially feared they would have to close down the operation altogether.
The discovery of the space at 962 Main St. vanquished those fears, however.
Vickie has noticed a steady influx of tourists perusing her block of Main Street. On top of that, Mercantile on Main is located in close proximity to large employers who bring thousands of workers downtown each weekday.
Weeks from opening, the excitement already is palpable.
“We have had people walk in and ask what we are doing with the building and when we are going to open,” Vickie said. “It’s great to see. I think we will have a much better traffic flow in this new location.”
Mercantile on Main can be reached at 563 564-3908.