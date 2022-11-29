DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A passionate Dyersville resident is starting to find success in his campaign to raise awareness regarding a lack of accessible parking spaces in town.

For the past year or so, Mike Murphy has been holding conversations with business owners and Dyersville City Council and recently announced his efforts have been paying off in getting additional Americans with Disability Act parking spaces in town, which is required by law.

