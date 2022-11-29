DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A passionate Dyersville resident is starting to find success in his campaign to raise awareness regarding a lack of accessible parking spaces in town.
For the past year or so, Mike Murphy has been holding conversations with business owners and Dyersville City Council and recently announced his efforts have been paying off in getting additional Americans with Disability Act parking spaces in town, which is required by law.
“For the first time in 30 years, Stone Creek Shopping Center actually has some proper handicap signage,” Murphy said.
Murphy said Randy’s Neighborhood Market and Ron White, who owns the parking lot that serves Stone Creek, have striped ADA-accessible stops and placed some temporary signage, a big step in the right direction.
“I wanted to publicly thank those two entities,” Murphy added.
Murphy said he is not looking to get any businesses in legal trouble but rather solve these issues through cooperation.
For law enforcement to ticket someone parked in an accessible parking spot who is not supposed to be there, three criteria must be met — a sign, painted concrete and language stating the amount of fine for improper use of the space. Under Iowa Code, without all three, law enforcement can’t do anything.
Murphy has created a dossier on ADA-accessible parking in Dyersville, though he stressed it is not intended to serve as a comprehensive report.
Of the 94 businesses Murphy observed, 12 had properly signed ADA-accessible spots, 33 only had markings on the pavement, 14 had partial signage and 35 had no designated spots.
Murphy has addressed the City Council regarding this issue several times over the past year, providing documentation and offering to help in any way he can.
While the council is receptive to what Murphy is suggesting, it isn’t the one tasked with enforcing ADA laws. That task falls to the Department of Justice.
“The only thing we can do is educate and assist in any way we can, but at the end of the day, the U.S. Department of Justice is the authority that handles ADA accessibility issues,” City Administrator Mick Michel said.
One consideration the council has discussed is purchasing handicap signs to offer to interested businesses. Michel said that idea likely will be discussed more thoroughly during the upcoming budgeting sessions.
Mayor Jeff Jacque said his first goal is to make sure the city itself is up to snuff in every aspect before moving on to other targets.
“Before we go and try to influence private businesses, we need to make sure (the city) is compliant,” Jacque said.
Murphy said this might not be an issue everyone takes notice of, but for those who need the spots, it’s a problem that is impossible to ignore. The issue is also a personal one for Murphy, whose wife uses a wheelchair.
“The importance of handicap parking is felt by the current wheelchair users living in the community as well as many citizens who find themselves unable to walk extended distances due to age or medical reasons,” Murphy said. “Accessibility will also play a part in the future of both population growth and the continued growth in tourism coming to Dyersville. We need to make sure all of our businesses are accessible to visitors.”
