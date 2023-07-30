Eight months into full retirement, I have learned I can go back in time.
On the far end of a narrow side porch, my dad often sat at a sturdy oak desk he had fashioned with his own hands. We didn’t have to see him to know he was there.
You could hear a pair of dice being shaken in a small cardboard container, then being tossed onto the desk. Over and over and over.
Recommended for you
He was playing a board game called APBA (American Professional Baseball Association). When I turned 10 in 1967, he finally gave in to my requests and let me watch him play.
The game includes packets of cards that represent players for each team. Along with a player bio, each card contains a series of numbers. They are used after throwing the dice to determine what that hitter does during each at-bat.
I remember that my dad had the 1961 American League set of teams, including the incredible New York Yankees with Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle. My dad and I bonded over this game perhaps more than anything else we ever shared.
Fast-forward 20 years, and my 3-year-old son, Jay, would hear another pair of dice being thrown on a desk in the basement of our home near Kieler, Wis. I had purchased an American League set from 1987. I later taught him how to play.
Fast-forward another 36 years to a winter morning in my man-cave. With my favorite outdoors activities on hold, I wondered whether APBA still existed. A quick search and a few weeks later, a 20-team set of Super Teams of All-Time had arrived in the mail.
I could have picked from several similar sets, but settled on one that included my favorite team ever — the 1967 Boston Red Sox — as well as the 1961 New York Yankees. I keep detailed standings and statistics (more lists to add to my collection.)
Now, as Maris and Mantle pile up the home runs, I wonder if Dad in heaven can hear the dice shaking over and over and over.
Meanwhile, as my retirement edges toward the one-year anniversary, I also have learned that you can’t always go back.
I used to be a fairly decent golfer. Of course, that was back during the Ford and Carter administrations. I lost my touch when Reagan was elected, and began coaching youth sports. I stopped playing golf for the next three decades.
But retired guys are supposed to golf, right? Plus, my sons and my brother, active golfers, kept inviting me to join them. So, I began to occasionally go golfing by myself last summer.
It hasn’t been pretty. Three out of the four times I go out, and three out of four shots I take when I get there, leave me thoroughly frustrated. It’s not fun, and fun is my main retirement goal, whether I’m playing, volunteering, hiking, playing APBA or even doing yard work.
The thought of spending copious amounts of time, energy and money on lessons or more practice strikes me as being even less fun.
So, finally, after several demoralizing attempts, it was finally driven home to me during a recent nine-hole disaster at Lacoma Golf Club in East Dubuque, Ill., that golf will not be part of my regular retirement rotation.
My ball became like a steel missile while the woods, water and “way over there somewhere” became magnets. I lost count of how many balls I couldn’t find. (Fortunately, none of them conked anybody on the head, as nobody was within a mile of me that morning.)
Granted, I was walking the Gold Course, where you almost need to be a mountain goat on some of the hilly holes, but I haven’t been much better on any other course. (It’s probably time to try pickleball.)
Ultimately, there’s no shame in admitting that golf isn’t for everyone (me). But be warned — you will find me on the links during the Labor Day weekend with my sons and brother, as I committed earlier to four-man best-ball.
Fore!