ASBURY, Iowa – Authorities said a vehicle traveled through an intersection and struck two houses Sunday night in Asbury.
A resident of one of the homes was taken to the hospital after the wreck.
Assistant Fire Chief Chad Wernimont said his department responded at 8 p.m. Sunday to 5208 Grand Meadow Drive after it was reported that a vehicle had struck two houses.
“Two houses were struck, with the vehicle resting in the sunroom of the second residence,” Wernimont said. “Both residences were breached but were structurally sound.”
One person, a resident of the second house, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for observation, Wernimont said.
Wernimont said he did not have the name of the person taken to the hospital.
Asbury Police Chief Tom Henneberry said the driver appeared to have suffered a medical condition while traveling on Hales Mill Road and passed through an intersection before striking the residences on Grand Meadow.
Henneberry said additional information, including the name of the driver, would be made available on Tuesday.