LA CROSSE, Wis. — Authorities said an investigation into a suspected Prairie du Chien drug dealer led to the arrest this week of a meth supplier in La Crosse.
According to a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department press release, Prairie du Chien police learned that the dealer had plans to go to La Crosse on Monday to obtain more drugs. The release does not identify the suspected dealer.
Authorities said the dealer met with Sandy Xiong, 30, of La Crosse. She sold meth to her “Prairie du Chien drug dealer counterpart,” the release stated.
Xiong was arrested and was found to be in possession of 116.5 grams of methamphetamine, according to the release. A search of her home yielded another 212 grams of meth and led to the arrest of Zachary Pupp, 38, on “similar drug-related charges,” the release stated.
The street value of the meth is estimated at $7,500 to $9,100, authorities said.
“More methamphetamine destined for Prairie du Chien taken off the streets,” Prairie du Chien police said in a Facebook post. “This effort continues our focus on the sources of the poison that is ruining families in our community.”