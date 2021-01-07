A Dubuque man who in 2017 narrowly lost a race for the Dubuque City Council Ward 1 seat is running again.
John Pregler was the first person to file candidacy paperwork to run in the March 2 special election for the seat. He lost the 2017 election to Brett Shaw by about 90 votes, or 52% to 48%.
A Dubuque native, Pregler said he hopes to bring true representation to Ward 1, which makes up much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. He pointed specifically to taking into consideration the needs of older residents in the community who live on a fixed income.
Pregler argued that the city is making life harder for these residents by investing in exorbitant projects and raising taxes.
“When we look at a multimillion dollar Five Flags (Center) project, no one is talking about what impact this will have on our fixed-income people who are spending their life savings and having their taxes going up,” he said. “We need to start considering all the consequences that go into funding these projects.”
City Council members appointed then-former Council Member Kevin Lynch to fill the vacant seat after Shaw announced in July that he was moving from Dubuque. Lynch was one of 10 people, including Pregler, who applied to fill the seat.
A petition with more than 200 signatures calling for a special election to be held was submitted in August. Lynch has stated he will not run for the seat.
Pregler has more than 20 years of experience working as a consultant with local, state and federal governments and more than 10 years of service on the city’s Long Range Planning Advisory Commission.
He said he wants to improve emergency services on the West End, arguing that the location of the current West End fire station needs to be moved to a more central location within Ward 1, along with providing more ambulances to reduce response times.
“We need to get those response times into that four-to-six minute range,” Pregler said. “It should be made a priority.”
Additionally, Pregler also wants to expand city transit services, including developing more bus stops and growing the fleet to better meet the city’s public transit needs.
“As we break up our concentration of poverty, those individuals become more and more hamstrung by not having quality transit all the time,” Pregler said. “Our stops are few and far between. The whole question of mobility needs to be discussed.”
Pregler added that he also supports economic investment in the John F. Kennedy Road corridor as a means of filling vacant storefronts.
“We need to rethink the whole corridor and what we want it to be,” Pregler said.