The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Wesley D. Brundage, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on March 31.
- Larissa K. Greer, 22, of 419 1/2 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, first-degree harassment and interference with official acts. Court documents state that she assaulted Officer Sade Pointer.
- Tavaris S. Monroe, 27, of Chicago, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday on charges of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment and possession of marijuana. Court documents state that he assaulted Lyntoya M. Jackson, 39, of 631 Chestnut St., at her residence with a child present.
- Beyanca A. Ruiz, 20, of 253 E. 14th St., was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Kniest Street on charges of first-
- degree harassment and second-degree
- attempted burglary.
Amy L. Petersen, 48, of 1635 White St., Apt. 2, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at her residence on a charge of third-degree burglary.